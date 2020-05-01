Coronavirus – Africa: Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 9 (29 April 2020)

A steady increase in the number of cases has been observed in the WHO African Region since the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported on 25 February 2020 in Algeria. All Member States have since been affected, with the exemption of Comoros and Lesotho where there have been no official reports of […]

A steady increase in the number of cases has been observed in the WHO African Region since the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was reported on 25 Feb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...