Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (21 May 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2020


HIGHLIGHTS – With Lesotho confirming on 13 May its first case of COVID-19, all countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic. – South Africa confirmed that over 19,000 people contracted COVID-19 so far. Numbers are rising in Djibouti, Tanzania and Zambia, while Seychelles and Mauritius have no active cases. […]

