Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: UNHCR – Switzerland donates masks for relief work on the ground


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Septembre 2020


A global pandemic does not only pose a threat to people. It is also a major obstacle for humanitarian aid. If protective equipment is not available, it is not possible to provide assistance on the ground. Swiss Humanitarian Aid is therefore donating three million face masks in response to this problem and in order to […]

A global pandemic does not only pose a threat to people. It is also a major obstacle for humanitarian aid. If protective equipment is not available, it is not possible t...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/09/2020

Tchad : les résultats du baccalauréat dévoilés ce mardi

Tchad : les résultats du baccalauréat dévoilés ce mardi

Tchad : dans le quotidien d’habitants de N’Djamena en saison des pluies Tchad : dans le quotidien d’habitants de N’Djamena en saison des pluies 08/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : comment connaître votre résultat du baccalauréat

08/09/2020

Tchad : la liste des candidats admis au baccalauréat session 2020

08/09/2020

Tchad : les résultats du baccalauréat dévoilés ce mardi

08/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 07/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ?

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ?

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda