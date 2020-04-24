Coronavirus – Africa Vaccination Week 2020 kicks off as COVID-19 threatens immunization gains

This year’s Africa Vaccination Week starts today as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing significant disruption to vaccination efforts and to the surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases on the continent. Prior disease outbreaks and humanitarian emergencies have underscored the importance of maintaining essential health services such as immunization. Even brief interruptions of vaccination activities… Read more on […]

This year’s Africa Vaccination Week starts today as the COVID-19 pande...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...