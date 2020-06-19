Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) concerned over COVID-19 impact on women, girls in Africa

Humanitarian crises, including health emergencies affect men and women differently. As COVID-19 continues to spread in Africa, there are concerns over its impact on women and girls, with vulnerabilities feared to worsen as the pandemic overwhelms health systems. Although overall in the African Region, women account for around 40% of COVID-19 cases, this ranges from […]

