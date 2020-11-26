Coronavirus – Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) urges African Countries to Ramp Up Readiness for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

As the race to find a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is showing increasing promise, a new World Health Organization (WHO) analysis finds that Africa is far from ready for what will be the continent’s largest ever immunisation drive. All 47 countries in the WHO African Region have received WHO’s Vaccine Readiness Assessment Tool which […]

