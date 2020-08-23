Coronavirus: Africa urged to avoid prevention fatigue as countries begin to ease lockdowns

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AfricaCDC has urged the continent to avoid coronavirus “prevention fatigue”. At a media conference on Thursday 20th August, Director of the AfricaCDC, Dr John Nkengasong noted “a slight decrease” in infection rates on the continent, and said this “gives some signs of hope that we are beginning […]

