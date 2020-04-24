Coronavirus: African Union Chair spreads hope as the continent marks Ramadaan

Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged the millions of Africans, who are commemorating Ramadan, to take courage and strength from the message of Ramadaan as the continent deals with COVID-19. To date, 27,385 cases COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the African continent, with 1,297 deaths, and 8,172 recoveries. Globally, […]

