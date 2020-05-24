Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (108,109) deaths (3,260), and recoveries (42,937)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (108,109) deaths (3,260), and recoveries (42,937) by region: Central (11,180 cases; 330 deaths; 3,016 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (4,400; 159; 1,822), Central African Republic (552; 1; 18), Chad (648; 60; 204), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,140; 63; 317), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon […]
