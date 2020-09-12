Coronavirus: African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases 9 am EAT 12 September 2020

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,339,171) deaths (32,356), and recoveries (1,076,207) by region: Central (56,142 cases; 1,058 deaths; 48,541 recoveries): Burundi (469; 1; 374), Cameroon (20,009; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,749; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,081; 79; 934), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,361; 262 9,622), Equatorial Guinea (4,996; 83; 4,490), Gabon (8,643; 53; […]
