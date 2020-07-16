Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 16 July 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (645,591), deaths (14,067), and recoveries (335,831) by region: Central (41,175 cases; 840 deaths; 23,889 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,362; 53; 1,261), Chad (885; 75; 799), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,199; 193; 4,248), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,121; 46; […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...