Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 9 July 2020, 5 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (523,806), deaths (12,229), and recoveries (255,016) by region: Central (39,058 cases; 815 deaths; 21,171 recoveries): Burundi (219; 1; 128), Cameroon (14,524; 342; 11,360), CAR (4,109; 52; 1,050), Chad (873; 74; 788), Congo (1,821; 47; 525), DRC (7,846; 189; 3,513), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,871; 46; […]

TCHAD - 09/07/2020

Tchad - COVID-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 0 guéri, 0 décès, 11 malades sous traitement

Tchad : la reprise des vols passagers à compter du 1er août confirmée par arrêté

Tchad : remplacement de quatre gouverneurs par décret

09/07/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État révoque une magistrate par décret

09/07/2020

Tchad : nomination à l'Ordre national d'un officier français, conseiller à la sécurité présidentielle

09/07/2020
Tchad : une femme se donne la mort dans un puits à Pala
POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État