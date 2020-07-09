Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 9 July 2020, 5 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (523,806), deaths (12,229), and recoveries (255,016) by region: Central (39,058 cases; 815 deaths; 21,171 recoveries): Burundi (219; 1; 128), Cameroon (14,524; 342; 11,360), CAR (4,109; 52; 1,050), Chad (873; 74; 788), Congo (1,821; 47; 525), DRC (7,846; 189; 3,513), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,871; 46; […]
