Coronavirus: Deep losses continue into 2021

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a revised outlook for airline industry performance in 2020 and 2021. Deep industry losses will continue into 2021, even though performance is expected to improve over the period of the forecast. – A net loss of $118.5 billion is expected for 2020 (deeper than the $84.3 billion forecast […]

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a revised outlook for airline industry performance in 2020 and 2021. Deep...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...