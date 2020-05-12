Coronavirus – Egypt: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves US$ 2.772 Billion in Emergency Support to Egypt to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Executive Board of the IMF approved Egypt’s request for emergency financial assistance of US$ 2.772 billion to meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemic and global shock pose an immediate and severe economic disruption that could negatively impact Egypt’s hard-won macroeconomic stability if not […]

