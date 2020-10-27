Coronavirus – Egypt: “Our Story; Youth, Migration and Covid-19” Campaign

IOM Egypt is launching its campaign “Our Story; Youth, Migration and Covid-19) online. COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in severe economic and social impacts around the world. Migrant youths are amongst the vulnerable groups affected by the disruption caused by the pandemic. Under these circumstances, it is important that youths, including migrant youths, are heard alongside […]

IOM Egypt is launching its campaign “Our Story; Youth, Migration and Covid-19) online. COVID-19 pandemic has res...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...