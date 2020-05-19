Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Egypt: UK company delivers over 40,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits to Egypt


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mai 2020


The UK and Egyptian government have been working hard to address the immediate medical needs of both countries by keeping essential trade flowing. In April, Egypt fulfilled an export agreement with the UK, sending shipments of medical gowns to support the UK. British Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams said: “Egypt and the UK are […]

TCHAD - 18/05/2020

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020

ANALYSE - 18/05/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

