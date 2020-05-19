Coronavirus – Egypt: UK company delivers over 40,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits to Egypt

The UK and Egyptian government have been working hard to address the immediate medical needs of both countries by keeping essential trade flowing. In April, Egypt fulfilled an export agreement with the UK, sending shipments of medical gowns to support the UK. British Ambassador to Egypt, Sir Geoffrey Adams said: “Egypt and the UK are […]

