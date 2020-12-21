Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health

Fifty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Senafe (27), Adi-Quala (3), in the Southern Region; Tessenei (2), Gash Barka Region; as well as at Q/Centers and OPD Services in Asmara (21), Central Region. On the other hand, seventeen patients who were receiving medical treatment […]

