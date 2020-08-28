Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (26 August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Août 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 88. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 60 Total cases: 4387 New recoveries: 119 Total recoveries: 3078 New deaths: 2 T otal deaths: 88 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-26-august-2020?lang=en

