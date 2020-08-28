Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (27 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new #COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of #COVID19 deaths in the country to 89. “May his soul rest in peace.” New cases: 46 Total cases: 4433 New recoveries: 37 Total recoveries: 3115 New death: 1 Total deaths: 89 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-27-august-2020?lang=en

