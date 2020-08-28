Coronavirus – Eswatini : COVID-19 Update (28 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 91. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 28 Total cases: 4461 New recoveries: 95 Total recoveries: 3210 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 91 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini–covid19-update-28-august-2020?lang=en
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVI...
Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVI...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...