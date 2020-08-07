Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (6 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID-19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 55. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 59 Total cases: 2968 New recoveries: 91 Total recoveries: 1476 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 55 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-6-august-2020?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID-19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID-19...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...