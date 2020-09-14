Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Septembre 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 101. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 29 Total cases: 5104 New recoveries: 145 Total recoveries: 4374 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 101 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-minister-of-health-lizzie-nkosi-announces-three-new-covid19-deaths-in-eswatini?lang=en

