Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 101. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 29 Total cases: 5104 New recoveries: 145 Total recoveries: 4374 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 101 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-minister-of-health-lizzie-nkosi-announces-three-new-covid19-deaths-in-eswatini?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new COVID19 d...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...