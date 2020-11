Coronavirus – Eswatini: Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has developed mild symptoms of COVID-19

Government Press Statement: Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 & will now be monitored from hospital. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-prime-minister-ambrose-mandvulo-dlamini-has-developed-mild-symptoms-of-covid19?lang=en

Government Press Statement: Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has developed mild symptoms of COVID-19 & will now be monitored from hospital. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...