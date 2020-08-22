Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (21th August 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 23.035 Severe cases: 248 New recovered: 377 New deaths: 17 New cases: 1,829 Total Laboratory test: 717,128 Active cases: 23,113 Total recovered: 13,913 Total deaths: 637 Total cases: 37,665 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-21th-august-2020?lang=en

