Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (25th August 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 18,778 Severe cases: 290 New recovered: 534 New deaths: 17 New cases: 1,545 Total Laboratory test: 794,686 Active cases: 27,181 Total recovered: 15,796 Total deaths: 709 Total cases: 43,688 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-25th-august-2020?lang=en

