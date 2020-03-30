Coronavirus: Gambia registered one new laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 (Sunday 29th March 2020)

Ministry of Health hereby inform the public that Gambia registered one new laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19. A 53-year old Gambian who arrived in The Gambia from France on the 15th March (was in the same flight with the first case) Flight No. AT 579, Royal Air Maroc with 58 people onboard (including the crew). […]

