Coronavirus – Ghana: New National Healthcare Waste Management Policy and Technical Guidelines launched

Two new documents on policy and technical guidelines for the management of healthcare waste in Ghana has been launched by the Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Tina Mensah in Accra. The two documents, an outcome of a multi-sectoral collaboration between the Ministries of Health (MoH), Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), and Sanitation and Water […]

