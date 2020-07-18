Coronavirus: Ghana’s community nurses deliver child health care amid COVID-19

A backpack containing simple but essential medicines and supplies is all Antoinette Nuselie Segla, principal community health nurse, needs to embark on a health outreach in Fadama, a populous community in the north of Ghana’s capital, Accra. Segla and her team of three other nurses attend to more than 50 caregivers and their children during […]

A backpack containing simple but essential medicines and supplies is all Antoinette Nuselie Segla, principal community health nurse, needs to emb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...