Coronavirus – Guinea: COVID-19 Awareness Campaign in Nzerekore, Guinea

A World Health Organization (WHO) team goes door-to-door in Nzerekore, Guinea, to raise awareness about COVID-19 & the important prevention measures. Communities can control the spread of the virus by wearing masks, keeping a distance & frequently practicing hand hygiene. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-guinea-covid19-awareness-campaign-in-nzerekore-guinea?lang=en

A World Health Organization (WHO) team goes door-to-door in Nzerekore, Guinea, to rai...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...