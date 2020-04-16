Coronavirus – Ivory Coast: 300 individuals arrested for failure to respect the isolation measures of Greater Abidjan

292 individuals were arrested by the National Gendarmerie as they were trying to leave Abidjan to return to the interior of the country by the of toll from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 April 2020. 2020. ” From Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 April 2020, 292 individuals tried to leave the city of Abidjan to […]
292 individuals were arrested by the National Gendarmerie as they were trying to leave Abidjan to return to the interior of the country by the of toll from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 A...
292 individuals were arrested by the National Gendarmerie as they were trying to leave Abidjan to return to the interior of the country by the of toll from Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 A...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...