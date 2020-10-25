Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya : COVID-19 Response – Perspectives on Kenya Symposium at Serena Hotel


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Octobre 2020


Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary John Mucheru accompanied by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi when he represented Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at the official opening of Aghakhan University Hospital Symposium on Covid -19 at the Serena hotel. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–kenya–covid19-response-perspectives-on-kenya-symposium-at-serena-hotel?lang=en

Information, Communication and Technology Cab...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/10/2020

Tchad : au Guéra, plaidoyer de la ministre de la Femme contre le mariage des enfants et la mutilation génitale

Tchad : au Guéra, plaidoyer de la ministre de la Femme contre le mariage des enfants et la mutilation génitale

Tchad : plus de 200 lauréats de l'INJS intégrés par décret à la Fonction publique Tchad : plus de 200 lauréats de l'INJS intégrés par décret à la Fonction publique 24/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : plus de 200 lauréats de l'INJS intégrés par décret à la Fonction publique

24/10/2020

Tchad : Kalzeubé Payimi signe plusieurs décrets d'intégration à la Fonction publique

24/10/2020

Tchad : nomination d'un président de conseil d'administration du CNOU

24/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les établissements fermés à Maro (Moyen-Chari), des enfants positifs au Covid-19
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 22/10/2020 - Ahmat Yacoub Dabio

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution 19/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda