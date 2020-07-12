Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (12th July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juillet 2020


Today, we have tested 7,050 samples, out of which, 379 people have tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 215,037 and the total case load in the country stands at 10,105. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-12th-july-2020?lang=en

Tchad : à Koumra, la messe reprend pour les chrétiens catholiques, après trois mois d'interruption
