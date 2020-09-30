Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (29 September 2020)

Today 210 people have tested positive from a sample size of 3,604 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 38,378 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 545,019. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-29-september-2020?lang=en

