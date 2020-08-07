Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update 6/08/2020

COVID-19 deaths rise to 399 after 8 more patients died in the last 24 hours. 514 have recovered. 431 from home base care program & 83 from various hospitals Total recoveries 10,444. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-6082020?lang=en

