Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (24 November 2020)

Today 727 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,913 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 78,512 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 848,016. From the cases 705 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-24-november-2020?lang=en

