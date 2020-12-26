Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (25 December 2020)

282 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,095 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 95,713 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,029,748. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-25-december-2020?lang=en

