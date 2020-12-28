Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (27 December 2020)

80 people have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 1,601. 425 patients have recovered, 369 being from the home-based care program while 56 have been discharged from various hospitals. 3 patients have succumbed to the disease. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-27-december-2020?lang=en

