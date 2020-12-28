Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (27 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Décembre 2020


80 people have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 1,601. 425 patients have recovered, 369 being from the home-based care program while 56 have been discharged from various hospitals. 3 patients have succumbed to the disease. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-27-december-2020?lang=en

80 people have tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 1,601. 425 patients have recovered, 369 being from the home-based care program whil...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/12/2020

Tchad : la dépouille du général Benaïndo Tatola acheminée par avion à N'Djamena

Tchad : la dépouille du général Benaïndo Tatola acheminée par avion à N'Djamena

Tchad : "Il est temps pour la jeunesse de sortir de sa zone de confort" Tchad : "Il est temps pour la jeunesse de sortir de sa zone de confort" 27/12/2020

Populaires

Tchad : arrestation d'un jeune de 20 ans, instigateur du conflit intercommunautaire à Gagal

27/12/2020

Tchad : décès du général Benaïndo Tatola, gouverneur du Batha

27/12/2020

Tchad : une dizaine de morts et des blessés dans des violences au Dar Tama

27/12/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/12/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Roi Mohammed VI et le Premier Ministre israélien ont eu un entretien téléphonique

Le Roi Mohammed VI et le Premier Ministre israélien ont eu un entretien téléphonique

Maroc : L’arrivée d’officiels israéliens suscite des réactions Maroc : L’arrivée d’officiels israéliens suscite des réactions 18/12/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 16/12/2020 - AMA

Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs

Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs

Tchad : sur les traces du conflit meurtrier d'Achiguek Tchad : sur les traces du conflit meurtrier d'Achiguek 14/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

REACTION - 20/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter