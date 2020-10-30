Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (30 October 2020)

1,185 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 9,851 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 53,797 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 687,452. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-30-october-2020?lang=en

