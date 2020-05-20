Coronavirus – Kenya: EU boosts Kenya National Commission on Human Rights’ (KNCHR) fight against human rights violations

The EU has today delivered an urgent support packet of Ksh 52.2 million (EUR 450 000) to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to boost its efforts to counter human rights abuses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership will allow the KNCHR to take up urgent public interest litigation cases that benefit the vulnerable […]

