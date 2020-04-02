Coronavirus – Kenya Receives $50 Million World Bank Group Support to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Bank Group Board of Directors approved today $50 million in immediate funding to support Kenya’s response to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic under a new operation – the Kenya COVID -19 Emergency Response Project. The project will provide emergency funding for medical diagnostic services, surveillance and response, capacity building, quarantine, isolation and treatment […]

The World Bank Group Board of Directors approved today $50 million in immediate funding to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...