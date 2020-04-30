Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Liberia: Futures of Children in Jeopardy as School Closures Deprive Them of School Meals – UNICEF and WFP


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Avril 2020


As the COVID-19 crisis pushes up levels of hunger among the global poor, the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF are urging national governments to prevent devastating nutrition and health consequences for the 370 million children missing out on school meals amid school closures. “In Liberia, as part of its COVID-19 emergency response programme, WFP […]

As the COVID-19 crisis pushes up levels of hunger among the global poor, the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF are urging national...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : à Bongor, un important don au comité provincial de veille

Tchad - Covid-19 : à Bongor, un important don au comité provincial de veille

Tchad : vidéo d'un homme molesté, la police tente d'identifier les auteurs (ministre Justice) Tchad : vidéo d'un homme molesté, la police tente d'identifier les auteurs (ministre Justice) 29/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad : gendarme pris à partie par des gardes du corps, le ministre de la défense s'excuse

29/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : le gouvernement proroge le couvre-feu

29/04/2020

Tchad : nominations au ministère de la Production, de l'Irrigation et des Équipements Agricoles

29/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un incendie dévastateur dans un village à l’Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 29/04/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Maroc : distribution de vivres, factures d’eau et d’électricité gratuites pour les étrangers

Maroc : distribution de vivres, factures d’eau et d’électricité gratuites pour les étrangers

Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances 28/04/2020 - Daristone Blaise

ANALYSE - 26/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France 25/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA