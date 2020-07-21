Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Liberia: Sweden provides critical support to child protection in Liberia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Juillet 2020


The Government of Sweden has contributed 10 million Swedish Kronor to UNICEF’s Child Protection programmes to support the provision of quality essential social services for children in Liberia. The Swedish support will enable children, adolescents and young people, especially the most vulnerable, to access gender-sensitive and age-appropriate justice and empowered protection systems which contribute… Read […]

The Government of Sweden has contributed 10 million Swedish Kronor to UNICEF’s ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



