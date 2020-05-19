Coronavirus – Libya: An inclusive political solution in Libya is still greatly needed

Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the Security Council briefing on Libya Thank you very much, Mr President. Thank you to Stephanie, as acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General, for your briefing. And we hope that we’ll be able to agree on a permanent successor for you before too […]

