Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Mobility Tracking


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Octobre 2020


OVERVIEW Between July and September 2020 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya increased exponentially (from below 900 by end of June to over 34,500 cases by end of September) as community transmission continued to affect larger number of people. Simultaneously a corresponding negative socio-economic impact related to various restrictions on freedom of movement […]

OVERVIEW Between July and September 2020 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya increased exponentially (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 31/10/2020

Tchad : la clôture du Forum national inclusif aura lieu demain après-midi

Tchad : la clôture du Forum national inclusif aura lieu demain après-midi

Tchad : présence sécuritaire autour de sièges de partis, les explications de la police Tchad : présence sécuritaire autour de sièges de partis, les explications de la police 31/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Forum national, une proposition pour changer de capitale

31/10/2020

Tchad : présence sécuritaire autour de sièges de partis, les explications de la police

31/10/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État débloque des moyens d'urgence face aux inondations à N'Djamena

31/10/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

ANALYSE - 22/10/2020 - Ahmat Yacoub Dabio

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution 19/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 25/10/2020

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter