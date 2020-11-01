Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Mobility Tracking

OVERVIEW Between July and September 2020 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya increased exponentially (from below 900 by end of June to over 34,500 cases by end of September) as community transmission continued to affect larger number of people. Simultaneously a corresponding negative socio-economic impact related to various restrictions on freedom of movement […]

