Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (1st September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Septembre 2020


Today, National Center For Diseases Control in #Libya has announced an additional 658 COVID19 patients, as well as 217 recovery and 5 deaths.Thus, the total as of today, 14624 COVID19 patients, of whom 1676 recovered, and 242 died. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-1st-september-2020?lang=en

