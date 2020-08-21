Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (20 August 2020)

Today, 395 COVID19 patients,15 recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya. The updated total is 9463 patients; of whom 169 died and 1018 recovered, while 8276 patients are still being hospitalized. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-20-august-2020?lang=en

Today, 395 COVID19 patients,15 recoveries and 5 deaths have been reported by the NCDC in Libya. The updated total is 9463 patients; of whom 169 died and 1018 recovered, while 8...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...