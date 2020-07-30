Coronavirus – Libya: Over 200 children stopped at sea and sent to Libyan detention centres; International Rescue Committee (IRC) calls for their release

Of the 200 children trying to reach Europe who have been intercepted at sea and returned to Libya so far this year, almost all have been arbitrarily detained, the International Rescue Committee says. The majority of those seeking a better life in Europe were Somalian, Eritrean and Sudanese, and most of the children were aged […]

