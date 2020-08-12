Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (11th August 2020)

New cases: 40 Total confirmed cases: 4714 Total active cases: 2085 Total recovered: 2477 (47 New) Total number of tests conducted: 35377 (460 New) Total deaths: 152 (6 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-11th-august-2020?lang=en
