Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (11th September 2020)

New cases: 14 Total confirmed case: 5669 Total active cases: 1772 Total recovered: 3720 (37 New) Total number of tests conducted: 47820 (386New) Total deaths: 177 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-11th-september-2020?lang=en

