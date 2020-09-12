Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (12th September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Septembre 2020


New cases: 9 Total confirmed case: 5678 Total active cases: 1777 Total recovered: 3724 (4 New) Total number of tests conducted: 48113 (293 New) Total deaths: 177 (0 New)

New cases: 9

Total confirmed case: 5678

Total active cases: 1777

Total recovered: 3724 (4 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 48113 (293 New)

Total deaths: 177 (0 N...

