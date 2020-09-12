Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (12th September 2020)

New cases: 9 Total confirmed case: 5678 Total active cases: 1777 Total recovered: 3724 (4 New) Total number of tests conducted: 48113 (293 New) Total deaths: 177 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-12th-september-2020?lang=en
